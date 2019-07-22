N2 Trillion Wasted On Constituency Projects Since 2000 – Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Agency

The chairman said ICPC commenced the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) initiative to ensure proper implementation of funded projects at the various constituencies across the nation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2019

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said the nation had spent about N2 trillion on constituency projects without commensurate development at the grassroots.

The spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement quoted the chairman as disclosing that at the induction of newly-qualified members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors in Abuja.

Owasanoye, while making emphasis on the ongoing tracking of constituency projects by the Commission in 12 states, said that the exercise was not to witch-hunt anyone.

He said tracking the projects was an important assignment for ICPC as the nation had spent about N2 trillion on the funding since 2000 without commensurate impact at the grassroots.

Owasanoye, however, said ICPC would not hesitate to prosecute any contractor that has failed to deliver on the projects, including accomplices.

He further said the initiative was already yielding positive results as some contractors had gone back to the site to complete unfinished projects.

He, however, noted that the commission was collaborating with the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) in the on-going exercise.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that constituency projects are ploys used by the legislative arms in the three-tier federation to pad the annual budgets.

Citizens had criticized the constituency budgets and the security votes for the executive arms as wastes.

