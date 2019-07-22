Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort

Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki (left)

The Nigerian Army has commenced investigations on the alleged stealing of N400 million by some soldiers in the 8 Division, Sokoto State.

The military authorities had quizzed Hakeem Otiki, a major general and former general officer commanding of the division, who ordered five soldiers to escort the money.

Five soldiers were instructed to escort the money from Sokoto to deliver it to a very important personality in Kaduna, in the first week of July.

Apart from the quizzing, the former GOC was said to be under close watch and would be brought to Abuja after he was cross-examined by the Directorate of Military Intelligence, the Special Intelligence Bureau and the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police.

The army’s spokesman in 8 Division, Lieutenant Audu Arigu, confirmed the incident, saying investigations have commenced.

He identified the runaway soldiers as Corporal Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Corporal Mohammed Aminu, Corporal Haruna, Oluji Joshua and Hayatudeen.

Army source who spoke with PUNCH said the runaway soldiers turned in their rifles and abandoned their mobile phones at the infantry corps in Jaji, Kaduna state before they escaped.

One of them said, “Investigations so far show that this is not the first time the escort soldiers have transported such a huge amount of money for the officer. The soldiers all left their mobile phones in the vehicle, which has made their tracking difficult.

“The former GOC is being quizzed. He will be in Sokoto State for now where he is expected to properly hand over to the new GOC and then he will be brought to Abuja for further investigation.”