Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort

Five soldiers were instructed to escort the money from Sokoto to deliver it to a very important personality in Kaduna, in the first week of July.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2019

Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki (left)

The Nigerian Army has commenced investigations on the alleged stealing of N400 million by some soldiers in the 8 Division, Sokoto State.

The military authorities had quizzed Hakeem Otiki, a major general and former general officer commanding of the division, who ordered five soldiers to escort the money. 

Five soldiers were instructed to escort the money from Sokoto to deliver it to a very important personality in Kaduna, in the first week of July.

Apart from the quizzing, the former GOC was said to be under close watch and would be brought to Abuja after he was cross-examined by the Directorate of Military Intelligence, the Special Intelligence Bureau and the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police.

The army’s spokesman in 8 Division, Lieutenant Audu Arigu, confirmed the incident, saying investigations have commenced. 

He identified the runaway soldiers as Corporal Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Corporal Mohammed Aminu, Corporal Haruna, Oluji Joshua and Hayatudeen.

Army source who spoke with PUNCH said the runaway soldiers turned in their rifles and abandoned their mobile phones at the infantry corps in Jaji, Kaduna state before they escaped.

One of them said, “Investigations so far show that this is not the first time the escort soldiers have transported such a huge amount of money for the officer. The soldiers all left their mobile phones in the vehicle, which has made their tracking difficult.

“The former GOC is being quizzed. He will be in Sokoto State for now where he is expected to properly hand over to the new GOC and then he will be brought to Abuja for further investigation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Four Ex-President Jonathan's In-laws Over Theft of Jewellery, Valuables Worth N300m
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Criminals Are Richer Than Policemen -Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Counterfeit Drugs: Onitsha Traders Attack Policemen, Drugs Control Operatives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Update: Police Invite Busola Dakolo, Ignore Rape Petition Against Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Governors, Journalists, Others Are Targets Of Boko Haram -Gen. Biu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Army Captain Ohakwe Died in Accident, Not Killed by Boko Haram - Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Four Ex-President Jonathan's In-laws Over Theft of Jewellery, Valuables Worth N300m
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Fundraiser Launched For Nigerian Man Shot By US Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Criminals Are Richer Than Policemen -Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Counterfeit Drugs: Onitsha Traders Attack Policemen, Drugs Control Operatives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ministerial List: After 50 Days, Nigerian Senate Says No Ultimatum For Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics There Are Political Herdsmen De-Marketing Nigeria -Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Update: Police Invite Busola Dakolo, Ignore Rape Petition Against Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Busola Dakolo's Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Governors, Journalists, Others Are Targets Of Boko Haram -Gen. Biu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Federal Lawmakers Visit Fasoranti, Pledge To End Killings
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Odigie-Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Allow Obaseki Do His Job, Stop Disgracing APC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad