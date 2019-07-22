Shiites Deny Shooting Police, Channels TV Reporter During Abuja Clash, Claim Members Don't Carry Arms​

The Shiites said this in reacting to a claim by the police that its member shot and killed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Umar Umar while two others sustained injury.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2019

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria has denied the claim by the Nigeria Police Force that it attacked its personnel and innocent Nigerians during Monday's clash, insisting that its members do not carry arms.

Frank Mba, Police Spokesperson, had said, “The heavily armed protesters, defying all sense of decency violently attacked innocent citizens and police personnel on duty. In the process, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command, DCP Usman A.K Umar, was shot and fatally injured by the protesters.

“The officer, who was immediately rushed to the hospital died moments later while receiving treatment.

“Also, two (2) Assistant Superintendents of Police and a member of staff of Channels Television sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment.”

The reporter attached to Channels Television is dead, Channels TV  reported Monday night. See Also Breaking News Channels TV Reporter Precious Owolabi Shot During Shiite, Police Clash Is Dead 0 Comments 44 Minutes Ago

Ibrahim Musa, President of Media Forum of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, stated that the protest was going peacefully until the protesters got to federal secretariat, Abuja, where the police had cordoned off the area and subsequently opened fire on them.

He said, “A lot of people have been shot but for now we can only confirm 11 deaths, but several are injured, the figure, for now, stands at 30.”

The Movement added that the security agents had been going around taking off those they killed from the streets.

They also denied claims by the police that its members bore arms at the protest saying, “throughout our processions, we have not been carrying any arms right from 2015 to date.” See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites in Abuja, ChannelsTV Reporter Shot 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

They also blamed the police for the death of Owolabi and other innocent people killed by stray bullets from personnel of the Nigerian Police Force.

SaharaReporters had reported a clash between the IMN, popularly known as Shiite, and the police on Monday, where the former were protesting to demand the release of its detained leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

