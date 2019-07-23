BREAKING: Buhari Sends Ministers List To Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the nominees of appointment for Ministers to the Nigerian Senate for screening.

The names were read to the floor by Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate after a closed door session.

The list contained names of some old ministers and new people.



Some of the nominees are :

Ikechukwu Ogar

Mohammed Musa Bello

Godswill Akpabio

Chris Ngige

Sharon Ikpeazu

Adamu Adamu

Maryam Katagun

Timipre Sylva

George Akume

Festus Keyamo

Clement Ike

Geoffrey Onyeama

Ali Pantami

Emeka Nwajubo

Suleiman Adamu

Zainab Ahamed Muhammad

Hadi Sirika

Abubakar Malami

Rahmatu Tijjani

Lai Mohammed

Olorunnibe Mamora

Babatunde Fashola

Mohammed H. Abdullahi

Zubair Dada

Tayo Alasoadura

Rauf Aregbesola

Sunday Dare

Paullen Talen

Rotimi Amaechi

Sale Mamman

Abubakar D. Aliyu

Sadiya Umar Faruk