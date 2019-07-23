BREAKING: Buhari Sends Ministers List To Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the nominees of appointment for Ministers to the Nigerian Senate for screening.
The names were read to the floor by Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate after a closed door session.
The list contained names of some old ministers and new people.
Some of the nominees are :
Ikechukwu Ogar
Mohammed Musa Bello
Godswill Akpabio
Chris Ngige
Sharon Ikpeazu
Adamu Adamu
Maryam Katagun
Timipre Sylva
George Akume
Festus Keyamo
Clement Ike
Geoffrey Onyeama
Ali Pantami
Emeka Nwajubo
Suleiman Adamu
Zainab Ahamed Muhammad
Hadi Sirika
Abubakar Malami
Rahmatu Tijjani
Lai Mohammed
Olorunnibe Mamora
Babatunde Fashola
Mohammed H. Abdullahi
Zubair Dada
Tayo Alasoadura
Rauf Aregbesola
Sunday Dare
Paullen Talen
Rotimi Amaechi
Sale Mamman
Abubakar D. Aliyu
Sadiya Umar Faruk