BREAKING: Police Confirm Eight Dead In Enugu Underground Water Tank

A yet-to-be-identified worker in the site had on that fateful day gone to evacuate water from the said tank but in the process got trapped inside it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

The Enugu State Police Command has said that eight persons have been confirmed dead in an underground water safety tank.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu on Tuesday, a copy of which was made available to The PUNCH reporter through email.

Amaraizu, a Superintendent Police (SP) said the incident occurred at a building site located at Igogoro in Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state on Monday, July 22, 2019.

According to him “A yet-to-be-identified worker in the site had on that fateful day gone to evacuate water from the said tank but in the process got trapped inside it.

“After waiting for the victim to come out but didn’t, other victims started going into the said tank to offer help but were also trapped inside and became unconscious”.

Amaraizu said that the victims were later “recovered by other sympathizers and police operatives who raced to the scene and rushed them to General Hospital Ogurute where the doctor on duty confirmed them dead.”

Amaraizu said that the State Police Commissioner Suleiman Balarabe has expressed shock at the incident which he had described as unfortunate.

The PPRO added that the Police Commissioner had directed for a full- scale investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been deposited at the Ogurute General Hospital’s mortuary, Amaraizu has said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Killed In Police, Shiites Clash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Armed Miyetti Allah Vigilantes Now Manning Ondo Highways --Barrister Ajulo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: 54 Shiites Arrested, 3 Police Officers Shot, Says Frank Mba
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Shiites Deny Shooting Police, Channels TV Reporter During Abuja Clash, Claim Members Don't Carry Arms​
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: Amnesty International Knocks Nigerian Police For 'Recklessness' During Shiite Protest
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites in Abuja, ChannelsTV Reporter Shot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion My Lord, Chief Justice Ibrahim Tanko You Gaffed Authoritatively! By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Ex-Ministers Dropped By Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial List: Nigerians Express Anger, Disappointment Over Buhari’s Nomination
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Killed In Police, Shiites Clash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Shiite Regroup For Fresh Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Armed Miyetti Allah Vigilantes Now Manning Ondo Highways --Barrister Ajulo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Unpaid Salaries: Yahaya Bello, Kogi Governor, Receives N30.8 Billion Bailout From Buhari Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial List: More Details About Buhari's Nomination
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Quizzes General Over Missing N400 Million In Botched VIP Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: 54 Shiites Arrested, 3 Police Officers Shot, Says Frank Mba
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boris Johnson Emerges UK Prime Minister, Leader Of Conservative Party
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Trump's Government To Send Five Nigerian IDPs To United States
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad