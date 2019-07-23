Ex-Ministers Dropped By Buhari

Solomon Dalung, former Minister of Youths and Sport, failed to make the new list despite boasting that he would be re-appointed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted a list of ministers who will serve in his cabinet for the 2019-2023 tenure.

Some ministers who served in the last administration are, however, missing from the list.  

Solomon Dalung, former Minister of Youths and Sport, failed to make the new list despite boasting that he would be re-appointed.

Another prominent name missing on the list is Professor Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health. Adewole had advised young medical doctors to opt for farming because of limited job availability in the country.

Others are Mansur Dan Ali, former Minister of Defence; Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science and Technology; Abdulrahman Dambazzau, former Minister of Interior; Audu Ogbeh, former Minister of Agriculture; Aisha Abubakar, former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment; Usani Uguru Usani, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Adebayo Shittu, former Minister of Communications; Okechukwu Enelamah, former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment​; Heineken Lokpobori​, former Minister of Agriculture; Stephen Ocheni, former Minister of State for Labour and Employment​; and Usman Jubril​, former Minister of State, Environment.

SaharaReporters, New York

