Man Dies After Falling From Edo High Court Building

The deceased went to urinate and didn’t ask for directions but went through a door he thought was the toilet and fell to his death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

A man suspected to be attending a community case in Edo State High Court fell to his death in the court premises while trying to find a toilet.

The victim’s corpse was discovered when some staff members of the court saw blood dripping down the empty lift and the man's feet dangling, according to a report by Nation newspaper. 

The official explained that the deceased was at Court 10 at the last floor for a community case.

He said the deceased went to urinate and didn’t ask for directions but went through a door he thought was the toilet and fell to his death.

“We used to have a lift that has gone bad and this administration is fixing it. The company carrying out the renovation work removed the old lift and is still working on it.

“We were told the man came to Court 10 and wanted to ease himself. He went to where the lift is and fell through.

“The MD of the contractor said there was a ribbon indicating no passage but that I cannot say anything about.”

A relative of the deceased who gave his name as Johnson Obanor said they came from Ugiekhue community for a case.

Johnson explained that they were inside the courtroom waiting for their lawyer to get a new date since the court was not sitting when late Moses went out to ease himself.

He said, “It was Moses that gave the Lawyer money. After we waited for him, we went down to our car and didn’t find him.

“We called his line severely but he was not picking. Later we saw people moving somehow and we decided to follow them. They said a construction worker fell but we told them he came with us.”

A nephew of the deceased, Osasu Isoken, said he went to check and there was no sign indicating that the place is a no go area

“There is no sign that the place is bad if not my uncle would not have entered.”

SaharaReporters, New York

