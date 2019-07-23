Ministerial List: More Details About Buhari's Nomination

Exactly 54 days after being sworn-in as President, Muhammadu Buhari sent the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

This delay is not new as the President did not appoint his ministers 6 months after he was sworn-in in 2015 of his first term in office.

The delay in the submission of the ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation made the Senate to announce it would proceed on its annual recess on Friday.

The annual recess is meant to start on July 26 and resume on September 26.

At the plenary today, Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, read out the names of 43 nominees sent by President Buhari to the lawmakers.

The list contains 14 former ministers, 29 new names and 7 females

Former Ministers Retained

1. Chris Ngige (Anambra)

2. Hadi Sirika (Katsina)

3. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers)

4. Babatunde Fashola (Lagos)

5. Musa Bello (Adamawa)

6. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi)

7. Adamu Adamu (Bauchi)

8. Lai Mohammed (Kwara)

9. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu)

10. Osagie Ehanire (Edo)

11. (Female) Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna)

12. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi)

13. Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu (Jigawa)

14. Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno)



New Names On Ministerial List

1. Festus Keyamo (Delta) - Director of Strategic Communications of Buhari’s re-election bid

2. Dr. Ukechukwu Ogah (Abia) - President of Master's Energy Group

3. Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo) - member representing Ehimembano/Ihiteuboma/Obowo Federal constituency of Imo State

4. (Female) Sa’adiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara) - Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons

5. (Female) Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra) - Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)

6. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) - The former Governor of Akwa Ibom

7. Maj. Gen. (RTD) Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano) – former Governor of Sokoto State in Nigeria from August 1990 to January 1992

8. Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti) - first Executive Governor of Ekiti State from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2003

9. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) – former Governor of Bayelsa

10. Isa Pantami (Gombe) - Director General and CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency in Nigeria

11. (Female) Gbemi Saraki (Kwara) – former Senator

12. (Female) Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu (Yobe) - the immediate past APC National woman Leader

13. Clement Agba (Edo) – former Edo State Commissioner for Environment and Public Utility

14. George Akume (Benue) – former Governor of Benue State

15. Sunday Dare (Oyo) - a former senior editor with The News Group

16. Tayo Alasodura (Ondo) – former Senator representing Ondo Central

17. Adeleke Mamora (Lagos) – former Senator representing Lagos East constituency

18. Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa) - immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Nasarawa State Government

19. (Female) Maryam Katagum (Bauchi) - Nigeria’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

20. Sabo Nanono (Kano)

21. Zubairu Dada (Niger)

22. (Female) Pauline Tallen (Plateau) – former Minister of State for science and technology to the cabinet of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo

23. Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe)- former deputy governor of Yobe

24. Eng. Saleh Mamman (Taraba) -

25. Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna) -

26. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) – former Governor of Osun State

27. Goddy Jedy – Agba (Cross River) - former Group General Manager (GGM) Crude Oil Marketing Division (OMD) NNPC

28. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun) – former Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure

29. Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto) - Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Governing body