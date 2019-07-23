Nigerian Boy, 17, Shot Dead In South Africa

He went to buy something from a shop with his friend and someone opened fire on them, killing him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

A young Nigerian aged 17, Chinonso Obiaju, has been killed in Johannesburg, South Africa, in a suspected xenophobic attack.

According to the President of the Nigerian union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, who said Chinonso, a secondary school pupil was shot dead on Saturday.

Olubanjo, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria, added that the deceased lived in Roodeprt with his guardian.

He said his guardian, Mike Nsofor, confirmed to him that he was shot around 6:30 pm.

Olubajo said, “He went to buy something from a shop with his friend and someone opened fire on them, killing him (Chinonso).

“He was born here, I learnt the mother is in the US. I have spoken to Mike Nsofor to pass the Nigerian community’s condolences and call for justice to be served in this case as anybody who hunts down a young schoolboy couldn’t have any justifiable reasons.”

He confirmed that Chinonso would be buried  in South Africa, disclosing  the union’s leaders in Johannesburg would also contact him on “developments”.

Olubajo added that there would be a visit to the police soon to finalise “on the registry and provision of his papers”.

He urged the Nigerian government to come to the aid of people living in the Diaspora, especially those living in South Africa.

This is particularly urgent, he noted, because many Nigerians have lost their lives in South Africa.

