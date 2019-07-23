Nigerian General Urges Soldiers Not To Dent Image Of Country's Army

Maj.-Gen Musa Yusuf, has advised soldiers to be professional and avoid activities that can bring the military into disrepute.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

The former General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 81 Division of Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Musa Yusuf, has advised soldiers to be professional and avoid activities that can bring the military into disrepute.

Yusuf said this on Monday during a valedictory parade held in his honour at the 65 Battalion, Bonny Cantonment, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ex-GOC has been deployed to the army headquarters in Abuja as the chief of administration, handed over the headship of the division to Maj.-Gen. Olu Irefin.

The army officer noted that under the leadership of Yusuf, more training activities were introduced in the division.

“In this regard, I am in no doubt that my successor, being a purposeful individual, will improve on existing tempo to make all of us better personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“It is worthy to state that the resilient commitment and conduct as well as professionalism during the NADCEL 2019 hosted by this division was highly commendable.

“You must endeavor to maintain this feat: take your profession more seriously and desist from unwholesome activities capable of bringing yourself and the Nigerian Army to disrepute.

“I must state that I enjoyed all the support and cooperation you all accorded me throughout my tenure. I attribute successes recorded during this period to God almighty and to your commitment to duty.

“If you have chosen to do otherwise, the story would have been different. I urge you all to remain focus, to uplift the image of this formation and the army,” he said.

