PDP To Buhari: Your Ministerial List Is Colourless, Uninspiring

The Peoples Democratic Party has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list as “colourless, stagnant, uninspiring.”

The party also said the list is replete with incompetent individuals who allegedly failed in their erstwhile ministerial assignments and left their ministries in a shambles.

According to the opposition party, the list is not worth the wait as it conveys no sense of hope or purposeful governance under the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians received the list with surprise and “utter disappointment.”

"Indeed, such a ministerial list can only come from a leadership that does not have the mandate of the people. It is a complete waste of time and cannot fulfil the expectation of Nigerians.

“The list has further shown President Buhari and APC’s insensitivity and disdain for Nigerians and it does not in any way reflect their hope and eagerness for a better Nigeria."

The party also lampooned Buhari for running a visionless administration that lacks ideas on how to salvage Nigeria from its economic and security predicaments.

It added, "Furthermore, in recycling failed yesterday's men for today's assignment, President Buhari and the APC have left no one in doubt that they have no vision to move our nation out of the economic and security predicaments into which they have plunged us in the last four year.

“A committed and responsive leadership would have widely consulted with Nigerians before compiling a ministerial list, given the current situation in the country.

“If, indeed, President Buhari and the APC mean well for Nigerians and are interested in revamping our critical sectors, they would not have ended up with a list of those who will help conceal the huge corruption in the Buhari administration in the last four years, as well as those who will assist in channeling funds to individuals and groups used by the APC to rig the 2019 presidential election.

“Strangely, the list has no space for the youth demography, those to whom the future is said to belong.”