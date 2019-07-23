Pirates Kill Two Army Officers, One Missing In Bayelsa

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

Pirates Washington Post

Unknown gunmen have attacked and killed two soldiers at an oil flow station located at Azagbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to reports, the suspected sea pirates struck on Monday night, leaving two soldiers dead, one other missing. They carted away their riffles.  

The source said the incident had led soldiers invading the community in reprisal and burning houses as villagers scampered into the bush for safety.

"When the soldiers entered our community, they directed us to leave because they were going to burn everything to the ground. They warned that anybody that fails to comply with the directive would be killed.

"Before some of us left the community, I saw the building of our paramount ruler on fire. Even my family house has been burnt to the ground. As I speak with you, we are suffering for a crime we didn't commit.” he said.

When contacted, the spokesman for the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Danjuma Jonah, confirmed the death of two of its personnel but denied burning down houses in the community.

"Our men did not burn down houses in Azagbene community. We are only combing the community and neighbouring towns in search of one soldier that is missing as a result of the attack that led to the death of two soldiers.

"And we are carrying out the search for the missing soldier in conjunction with leaders of the community."
 

