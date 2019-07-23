Some Buhari's Ministerial Nominees Are Fantastically Corrupt, Says Yakassai

The new ministerial list submitted by the president to the senate is representative enough, but the nomination of certain people perceived to be fantastically corrupt made a mockery of the president’s war against corruption.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

Tanko Yakasai, a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has said there are fantastically corrupt persons in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list.

Buhari, on Tuesday, sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the senate, seeking their confirmation.

Speaking on the ministerial list in Kano on Tuesday, Yakasai said the list makes a mockery of the president's anti-corruption war.

He said the returning ministers might not be able to do anything differently from what they did during Buhari's first term in office.

He said, "The new ministerial list submitted by the president to the senate is representative enough, but the nomination of certain people perceived to be fantastically corrupt made a mockery of the president's war against corruption.

"The fact remains that the returnees are many means that the policy of the new government will not be much different from that of the outgoing.

“The fact remains that the returnees are many means that the policy of the new government will not be much different from that of the outgoing.

“My only observation is that since the majority of the nominees are already known to the president his delay in submitting a ministerial nomination is unjustifiable.”

But Abdulrahman Sumaila, former Special Adviser to Buhari on legislative matters, countered Yakassai's submission by saying the ministerial list reflects competence and credibility.

Speaking with journalists in Kano, Sumaila debunked allegations of corruption and lopsidedness on the list, saying the president has fulfilled his constitutional responsibility by ensuring each geopolitical zone has a representative on the list. See Also Politics Ministerial List: Nigerians Express Anger, Disappointment Over Buhari’s Nomination 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

He said, “Remember the president has said he will only appoint a person he is familiar with and that’s what he did.

“Those on the list are capable hands well known to the president especially those from Kano, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, a traditional title holder and illustrious farmer and Major General Magashi.

“And those saying the president’s list is not balanced are not aware of the constitutional right of the president. The constitution says the president should appoint one person each from the states which he did.

Again the president has the prerogative to appoint any other persons from anywhere.”

SaharaReporters, New York

