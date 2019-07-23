Trump's Government To Send Five Nigerian IDPs To United States

According to the statement, the participants will also be expected to receive English language tutorials and other classroom instructions to improve their prospects for academic success.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2019

Internally displaced persons camp

The United States of America's Embassy in Nigeria said it would send to the US five Nigerian football "talents", who are internally displaced persons (IDPs) to participate in the country' State Department-sponsored sports visitor programme.

A statement issued on Monday by the embassy stated that the programme would be held from August 1 to 19, adding that out of the five selected people from the IDP camps in Benue and Abuja, there are males and two females.

The names of the participants are John Dawa, Rosemary James, Blessing Ayila, Lorliam Theophilus, Wisdom Abeh.

The US State Department’s Sports Visitors said the programme would help to know more of “American cultural and social life”.

“These programmes are designed to hone athletes’ on-the-field performance, to develop their capacity for leadership, and to foster a deeper understanding of American cultural and social life.

“The participants will improve their soccer playing skills, while enhancing their English Language, academic, and leadership skills through their interaction with their American peers," the statement said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that athletes are chosen by US missions in countries to visit on a fast-paced two-week exchange programme.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

