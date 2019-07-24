Shiites, Other Groups Shouldn't Test Our Will, Buhari Warns

*Shia protest likely to continue

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2019

In the wake of clashes between the Nigeria Police Force and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the muslim group that his government would not tolerate affront and confrontation against constituted authorities.

He said this while speaking on the latest clash between the police and the group.

At least, nine persons were reported to have been killed in the clash.

DSP Umar Usman of the Abuja Police Command and Precious Owolabi, a corps member attached to ChannelsTV were among the dead.

Femi Adeshina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said: “Perpetrators of the mayhem will not go unpunished...Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of majority of our citizens.” 

The president also condoled with ChannelsTV and the police leadership over the loss, urging them to remain steadfast and committed to their professional callings.

Describing Owolabi and Umar as “law-abiding, hardworking and vibrant Nigerians with a promising future”, President Buhari described their untimely fate “sad, regrettable and worrisome".

The president further directed the leadership of the security and law enforcement agencies to safeguard the nation against reoccurrence mindless attacks in the country.

The Shia group, with an estimated over two million members, have vowed to continue with their protest until their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky is released.

