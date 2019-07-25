BREAKING: Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Insurgents In Fierce Gun Battle Over Attack On Borno IDP Camp

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2019

Internally displaced persons fleeing camp

The Nigerian troops have repelled an attempt by Boko Haram Terrorists to overrun Dalori internally displaced persons (IDP) Camp in Maiduguri on Thursday night, security sources said to SaharaReporters.

A reliable source noted that hundreds of the IDPs had fled in Dalori axis Maiduguri city in fear of the attack. 

SaharaReporters gathered an unspecified number of persons including soldiers might have been killed with Boko Haram insurgents losing its members too.

The source said, "The invaders came at about 2045hrs along with suicide bombers and thereafter, there were heavy gunshots.

"After about an hour that the gun battle has subsided, hundreds of the IDPs from Bama council could not be found as it appeared they fled their tents to avoid being killed."

The security personnel are evaluating the damage incurred including loss of lives.

