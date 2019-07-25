BREAKING: Tunisia President Beji Dies At 92

92-year-old Tunisia's President, Beji Caid Essebsi, has died.

Essebsi died at Tunisia's military hospital on Wednesday, according to a statement from the presidency.

He had been hospitalised late last month and spent a week in hospital after suffering health crisis.

The president of the parliament will become the president of Tunisia for 45 to 90 days for elections to be conducted.

Essebsi became the President of the country in 2014 but announced he won't be competing for another term calling for a younger person to become the President of Tunisia.