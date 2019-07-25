EXCLUSIVE: Ondo Ex-lawmaker In Detention For Alleged Kidnapping, Illegal Arms Possession

Akpoebi Lubi, the Special Adviser to Senator Nicholas Tofowomo on Strategy and Special Interest, is currently in detention for alleged involvement in kidnapping and illegal arms trading.

Lubi, a former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly from Ese-Odo Local Government, was also the Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Niger Delta Affairs.

He was also a former Caretaker Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Council Area.

The police told SaharaReporters that he was arrested in Ore, Ondo State by the Special Tactical Squad and Counter-Terrorism Unit on the order of the Inspector General of Police on allegations bordering on kidnapping and arms trading.

It was gathered that after his arrest, he was first taken to an undisclosed location in Benin City.

Thereafter he was moved to Asaba where Chief Bibopere Ajube, who once served as a top official of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), and Government Ekpemupolo Tompolo, a former Niger Delta militant commander, reportedly tried to influence his release.

Angered by these shady moves, the policemen, moved him to Abuja for further interrogation.

SaharaReporters also gathered that the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, also pressurized the police to release him. This pressure, however, precipitated his swift movement to Abuja by the security operatives.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Every notable leader in Arogbo Ijaw knows about this incident. People are afraid to talk about this; they are not even willing to give the police any information for fear of being molested in town.”

When contacted by SaharaReporters, Mr Donald Ojogo, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said, “He is Senator Tofowomo’s Adviser on Strategy and Special Interest, rather than call the

Ondo State government for reaction, why not call the person who appointed him? We are neither the police nor are we his principal, please.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Fran Mba, confirmed that the report of the ex-lawmaker's arrest was true.

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters, Mba said, “Yes, he was arrested in connection with the illicit purchase of pistol.”

