Flood Sacks Abuja Residents, Paralyses Commercial Activities

Many houses were submerged at EFAB Estate Lokogoma, rendering many residents stranded and homeless. Also, many houses were said to have been washed away at Lungi Army Barracks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2019

Flooded Efab Estate in Lokogoma Abuja

An early morning downpour on Thursday paralysed commercial activities and flooded many homes in Abuja the nation's capital.  

The rain forced many traders and government workers to stay indoor as a vehicular and human movement were grounded to a halt.  

The rain, which started as early as 6:00 am, lasted for several hours and wreaked havoc on some parts of the city.

Many houses were submerged at EFAB Estate Lokogoma, rendering many residents stranded and homeless. Also, many houses were said to have been washed away at Lungi Army Barracks. Flooded road at Area 1 Abuja

The downpour, which also made many major roads impassable, flooded offices in the suburbs of the Federal Capital Territory  (FCT).

Traffic was almost at a standstill as rainwater took over the roads, forcing motorists to move at snail speed. For example in Byazhin Kubwa, a satellite town, commercial motorcycles were seen wading through the flooded roads while many got stuck.

As of the time of filing this report, the rain is still falling heavily but no casualty recorded in the incident.
 

