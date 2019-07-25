Nigerians React To Claim Leah Sharibu Is Dead, Presidency Keeps Mum

Nigerians on social media are reacting to claims by Grace Taku, an aid worker abducted by Boko Haram terrorists that Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl in Boko Haram, captivity is dead.

Taku made the revelation in a video released by the insurgents in which she called on the Federal Government of Nigeria not to abandon her as they abandoned Leah and Alice which resulted in their deaths.

The Federal Government has yet to react to the claim.

A Nigerian on Twitter, @FakhuusHashim, said, "Leah Sharibu has reportedly been killed by Boko Haram. A tragedy! Leah was the only girl left behind during the rescue of Dapchi girls. May her soul find peace! The Nigerian state has failed her."

@Thedabigal wrote, "We as human and as a country failed Leah Sharibu. This news, if true, is heartbreaking. We are just a bunch of people living in a failed system and with zero humanity." See Also Boko Haram Aid Worker Abducted By B’Haram Claims Leah Sharibu Is Dead

@Nonso_ tweeted, "I don't know what's worse, people politicizing Leah Sharibu's death or those calling her a martyr. She was a child, a child full of promise. The least we could do at this moment is to pay our condolence. She didn't deserve this. Nobody deserves this. I hope she is finally at peace."

@DrChiemeziem said, "Hearing that Leah Sharibu has been killed in captivity breaks my heart. Some of the things Buhari has gotten away with were things y'all crucified Jonathan for. Now, where's the outrage? Y'all are silent? As expected. Keep it up."

Some Nigerians questioned the efforts the Federal Government claimed to have put into rescuing her.

@MartinsAniobi said, "What effort did the retired man of God, Professor Yemi Osinbajo put to facilitate her release? Buhari has failed Nigerians. If Osinbajo had a conscience, he would resign. RIP Leah Sharibu."

@hand2ome tweeted, "Nobody holds Buhari responsible for anything. Nigeria is a wicked place. I pray this news of Leah Sharibu is false." See Also Boko Haram Abducted Aid Worker In Borno Cries For Help In New Video

@Iammisterpaul said, "In a sane clime, the President would have resigned. Truth is if Buhari wanted Leah Sharibu released, she would have been released a long time ago. It's a sad day, a very sad day. Rest in power, Leah! We won't forget you."

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has, however, urged Nigerians not to jump to conclusion with the news.

He wrote on Twitter, “I watched Boko Haram's video in which one of the abducted aid workers, Grace Taku, alleged things about Leah Sharibu's state of life. Don’t jump to the conclusion. I am trying to verify her claim. A journalist with access to Boko Haram doubts the claim. But I am still investigating.”