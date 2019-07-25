Okorocha Tackles EFCC Over Wife, Daughter’s Seized Properties

Rochas Okorocha has faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for sealing off multi-million properties belonging to him; his wife, Mrs Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha; and daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu.

The properties were marked “under investigation by EFCC” by the commission on Wednesday.

The anti-graft agency said the former governor of Imo State and some of his family members involved were invited for questioning but failed to honour the invite.

Okorocha has denied the claim, saying the commission failed to furnish the media with the whole truth.

Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha’s Media Adviser, said though the EFCC truly sent a letter of invitation, the letter was dated 22nd of July 2019, and the questioning date is 31st of July 2019.

He said, “With utmost humility l want to state that the EFCC lied by saying that they had invited Mrs Uloma Rochas Nwosu and others severally without response. This is not true.

“The EFCC letter was dated Tuesday, July 22, 2019, and by 6 am on Wednesday, July 23, 2019, they had taken action. See Also Corruption EFCC Seizes Six Multimillion-Naira Properties Traced To Okorocha, Wife, Daughter

“And in the letter, they asked them to come on Wednesday 31, 2019. See the letter and know who is saying the truth”.

A letter addressed to the Principal of East High Academy, the school owned by Okorocha’s daughter, reads, “This commission is investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarifications from you has become imperative.

“Because of the above, you are kindly requested to come for an interview with the undersigned through the Head, Cyber Crime Section on Wednesday 31st July 2019 by 1000am prompt.

“This request is made under section 38(1) & (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.”

Properties seized by the EFCC include: Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr Paschal Obi, ex-principal Secretary to Okorocha; Market Square Supermarket; All in One Shop, and premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okorocha.

Others are East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu; Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16 block cum 96 flats and eight bungalows multi-million Naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife