Send El-Zakzaky To US For Treatment, Iran Tells Nigerian Govt

Montazeri also criticized the Federal Government’s handling of the crisis, adding that El-Zakzakky’s current medical condition had become a source of worry.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2019

The Prosecutor-General (Attorney-General) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammed Montazeri, has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria and the judiciary to allow the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, to come to Iran for medical treatment.

According to AhlulBayt News Agency, an Iran-based news organisation, Montazeri said this in a letter on Saturday.

The Iranian official also called on the judiciary, which is the last hope of the common man, to grant bail to El-Zakzaky who is the leader of all Shi’ites in Nigeria.

Montazeri also criticized the Federal Government’s handling of the crisis, adding that El-Zakzakky’s current medical condition had become a source of worry.

The letter read in part, “I, as the prosecutor general of the Islamic Republic of Iran, urge the Nigerian judicial authorities (to take steps) in line with their judicial independence and support for a captive citizen, and provide the ground for his release and transfer him to the Islamic Republic of Iran for treatment.”

Sheikh El-Zakzaky, who is in his mid-sixties, lost his left eye when Nigerian government forces raided the northern town of Zaria more than three years ago.

The raid started after Shi’ites refused to allow the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai, to ply a road.

His wife also sustained serious wounds while more than 300 of his followers and three of his sons were killed in the violence that ensued.

The cleric has been kept in custody along with his wife and a large number of his followers ever since.

El-Zakzky’s followers have for the last two years been holding protests mainly in Abuja, calling for his immediate release.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Togolese Protest Against President Gnassingbe’s Fourth Term In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Precious Owolabi, ChannelsTV Reporter Killed In Police, Shiite Clash To Be Buried Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Shiites' Protest: UK Government Warns Citizens Travelling To Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Two Killed In Day 2 Of Shiites, Police Clash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Shiites, Other Groups Shouldn't Test Our Will, Buhari Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigerian Civil Servant Bought N500 Million Property In 8-Year-Old Son's Name --Investigative Panel
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Blogger Reveals How Popular Nigerian Author Raped His Five Daughters
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME US Citizen Assaults Nigerian, Breaks Car Key In His Ear
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy President Buhari Sacks 2,525 N-Power Beneficiaries
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Environment Flood Sacks Abuja Residents, Paralyses Commercial Activities
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Trade Why MTN Retired Paschal Dozie, Five Other Directors
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International US Travel Ban Shows Presidential Election Was Rigged —Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Destroy APC Secretariat
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture Afenifere To ‘Killer Herdsmen’: Leave South-West Now Or Face Confrontation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Rape Scandal: How Biodun Fatoyinbo's Members Injured, Detained Me --Punch Columnist, Adunni Adelakun
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Seizes Six Multimillion-Naira Properties Traced To Okorocha, Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad