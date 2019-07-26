Assault: Akwa Ibom Lawmakers Suspend Local Government Chairman Indefinitely

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Abak Local Government Area, Imoh Williams over allegation of assault.

The video of the assault by the chairman has been trending in social media.

In the video, Williams was depicted as placing a foot on his victim, Godwin Abraham, while he was flogged.

The member representing Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo state constituency, Uduak Ududoh-PDP brought the motion before the floor of the house.

He said, ”The video has gone viral and it is embarrassing to the governor, the House of Assembly and all right-thinking people of Akwa Ibom state and therefore, the alleged actor in the video suspected to be the chairman of Abak LGA has questions to answer since the incident happened in the local government council secretariat.”

All the 25 members present at the plenary condemned the action and described it as abuse of office by the chairman.

They resolved that the chairman should be suspended for a thorough investigation to be carried concerning the matter.

The Majority Leader of the House, Udo Kieran, moved the motion to pass the resolution to suspend Williams indefinitely while Mrs. Benita Ukpe, the deputy chairman of the council, should act in his stead.

The motion also urged the police to handle the criminal aspect of the matter and expedite action by bringing all culprits involved in the assault to book.