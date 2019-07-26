Diezani’s Crony Jeddy Agba Enmeshed In Corruption Scandal Makes Buhari’s Ministerial List

Goddy Jeddy Agba, President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial nominee for Cross River State, allegedly aided Nigeria’s ex-petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, in shady deals and was allegedly part of the looting that took place during the regime of former President Goodluck Jonathan, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Agba is a former Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (OMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

During Diezani’s tenure as petroleum minister, Agba was described as “the lord of the manor” where he superintended the multi-billion dollar oil-for-fuel swap deals. There are reports he is being considered to head the Federal Government’s petroleum ministry.

Sources, who detailed Agba’s alleged corruption deal, said that his appointment would be tantamount to Diezani’s return to power.

Diezani Alison-Madueke has been embroiled in a global corruption scandal involving hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Under that regime (Jonathan’s) Jeddy Agba knows most of the deals that took place in illegal and corrupt oil sales. He has questions to answer in the Nigeria National Petroleum Petroleum Commission and should not to be a federal minister. Goddy’s coming to power is Diezani coming back to power,” the source told SaharaReporters.

The source gave details of landed properties allegedly purchased with illicit funds by Agba.

One of them has the title number NGL621946 from the HM Land Registry, Wales Office, United Kingdom. The address of the property reads ‘25 Harman Drive, London (NW2 2ED). Price Stated : £1,750,000.’

Registered owner, according to the document, are Onyung Jedy Godwin Agba and Beatrice Ejodamen Jedy-Agba of 25 Harman Drive, London NW2 2ED.

(INSERT DOCUMENT)

The source said, “Agba bought this property as a general manager at NNPC. There are about five more in London. He practically bought the ministerial nomination. Buhari failed in doing his checks.

“He also has serious health challenges. In 2014, while campaigning for governor, he collapsed due to a brain tumour and was rushed to Germany and operated on. He almost died. Diezani funded the air ambulance. He has to go for monthly checks. He is medically unfit. They fleeced us dry.”

This is not the first time allegations of corruption were levelled against Agba. In 2016, Paradise News, an online publication covering Nigeria’s south-south region, had reported how the Federal Government, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), began to beam its searchlight on Agba.

According to the report, Agba was being investigated over his role in the oil swap deals through which billions of dollars were siphoned from the nation’s coffers.

The report partly read, “Agba, who was in charge of sale of crude in the NNPC is also thought to be neck-deep in oil bunkering even as he is also said to have made a lot of money for himself through sundry illegal deals and is alleged to be the owner of choice properties in most cities of the world.

“Agba, who has a soft spot for a top-of-the-range automobiles and choice wine, is one of very few Nigerians who owns a Bentley and a private jet to boot. Agba, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid prosecution, is said to be enjoying the protection of some persons in the presidency.”

President Buhari had, on Wednesday, submitted the long-awaited ministerial list to the Senate for confirmation.

Many Nigerians who had expected the president to include new but competent hands across the ethnic, religious and political divide were shocked and disappointed to see old faces again.

Agba is not the only nominee accused of corruption. Many other nominees on Buhari’s ministerial list have also been linked with one form of corruption or the other.

It will be recalled that elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai had on Wednesday described Buhari’s nominees as “fantastically corrupt”. Many Nigerians also took to the social media to express their disappointment and frustration concerning the list and the Buhari-led administration.