Nigeria Has Only 19 Women Out Of 469 Lawmakers -APC Parliamentarian

The noticeable shortfall of women political office holders in Nigeria can be corrected if Buhari appoints more women as heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2019

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint more women into political offices to compensate for the gender imbalance in the National Assembly and recently released ministerial nominees. 

The call was the outcome of motion on gender parity in political appointments made by Omowumi Ogunlola (APC, Ogun)‎.

Ogunlola said the noticeable shortfall of women political office holders in Nigeria can be corrected if Buhari appoints more women as heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).  

The lawmaker argued that women are equal partners in the political and socio-economic development of any nation, saying Nigeria cannot be an exception‎.  

“Nigeria is blessed with women of high academic stature, some of whom have leadership qualities and exalted positions with high responsibilities, both in Nigeria and in international organizations.  

“Out of the 469 members of the National Assembly, only 19 are women, with 12 of them in the House of Representatives while seven are in the Senate, which is just 4.1 percent, and far from international best practices,” Ogunlola said.

She added that the development contravened the Resolution at the 1995 Beijing Women Conference, where it was decided that women should be recognized and given at least 35 percent responsible positions in governments.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Okorocha Tackles EFCC Over Wife, Daughter’s Seized Properties
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila Appoints Reps Standing Committees, Special Panels
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Illegal Demolition: Court Orders Lagos State Government To Pay N10m Compensation To Residents
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Agriculture Afenifere To ‘Killer Herdsmen’: Leave South-West Now Or Face Confrontation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tunisia President Beji Dies At 92
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Nigerians React To Claim Leah Sharibu Is Dead, Presidency Keeps Mum
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Of Slain Woman Seeks Justice, Blames Police For Killing
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Send El-Zakzaky To US For Treatment, Iran Tells Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Okorocha Tackles EFCC Over Wife, Daughter’s Seized Properties
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nine ‘Wayward’ Drivers Forfeit Vehicles to Lagos Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila Appoints Reps Standing Committees, Special Panels
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Put Akpabio, el-Rufai, Amaechi On Visa Ban List, HURIWA Tells US Govt
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Insurgents In Fierce Gun Battle Over Attack On Borno IDP Camp
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Blogger Reveals How Popular Nigerian Author Raped His Five Daughters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu: New Shepherd Fulani Herdsmen And Heir Apparent To Buhari's Presidency By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Flood Sacks Abuja Residents, Paralyses Commercial Activities
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad