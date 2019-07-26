Nigeria Has Only 19 Women Out Of 469 Lawmakers -APC Parliamentarian

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint more women into political offices to compensate for the gender imbalance in the National Assembly and recently released ministerial nominees.

The call was the outcome of motion on gender parity in political appointments made by Omowumi Ogunlola (APC, Ogun)‎.

Ogunlola said the noticeable shortfall of women political office holders in Nigeria can be corrected if Buhari appoints more women as heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The lawmaker argued that women are equal partners in the political and socio-economic development of any nation, saying Nigeria cannot be an exception‎.

“Nigeria is blessed with women of high academic stature, some of whom have leadership qualities and exalted positions with high responsibilities, both in Nigeria and in international organizations.

“Out of the 469 members of the National Assembly, only 19 are women, with 12 of them in the House of Representatives while seven are in the Senate, which is just 4.1 percent, and far from international best practices,” Ogunlola said.

She added that the development contravened the Resolution at the 1995 Beijing Women Conference, where it was decided that women should be recognized and given at least 35 percent responsible positions in governments.