Three More Shiites Have Died In Police Custody –Islamic Movement in Nigeria

*Many more may die

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2019

Three more Shia Muslims have died in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, claims the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

“Reports reaching the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have confirmed the death of 3 detainees, who were shot and held in Police custody at SARS headquarters, Abuja since Monday. They died on Wednesday because of bullet wounds they sustained during the free Zakzaky protest early in the week,” a statement by the group said on Friday.

The Shia group claimed that more of its members might die in police custody because there are at least 15 people in the detention centre with various degrees of bullet wounds, without medication. 

Among these are women and a minor who was shot in the leg.

The statement added, “All entreaties made by relatives of the detainees for the police authorities to allow them have medication have fallen on deaf ears, an indication that they are waiting for them to slowly die in excruciating pains. See Also ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky: 54 Shiites Arrested, 3 Police Officers Shot, Says Frank Mba 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

“It is unfortunate that when it comes to dealing with the Shiites, the security agencies throw all known laws and conventions to the dogs, and indulge in savagery as exhibited when the police on Wednesday dumped a Muslim brother of the Islamic Movement by the roadside after torturing him and pouring boiling water over him.”

We are calling on the international community and human right activists and organizations to have a look at the inhumanity taking place at the dreaded headquarters of SARS where unarmed citizens are kept in dehumanizing conditions.”

The group also called on the police to release the wounded for medical treatment. 

“We also call on the police to hand over to us the wounded persons so that at least their lives can be saved. The dead bodies of the supporters of the Islamic Movement should be handed to us also, so that their families can give them a befitting Islamic funeral rite. Burying them in mass graves is a war crime which the police should be wary off in the future,” Ibrahim Musa, spokesman for the IMN stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Send El-Zakzaky To US For Treatment, Iran Tells Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Jails Nigerian Adideji Atitebi, Three Others For Swindling 100 People
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Of Slain Woman Seeks Justice, Blames Police For Killing
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME US Citizen Assaults Nigerian, Breaks Car Key In His Ear
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Cultists Kill Two, Injure Pregnant Woman In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME NANS Protests Against Xenophobia At MTN, DSTV Offices In Makurdi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Nigerians React To Claim Leah Sharibu Is Dead, Presidency Keeps Mum
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Blogger Reveals How Popular Nigerian Author Raped His Five Daughters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila Appoints Reps Standing Committees, Special Panels
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nine ‘Wayward’ Drivers Forfeit Vehicles to Lagos Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Send El-Zakzaky To US For Treatment, Iran Tells Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Insurgents In Fierce Gun Battle Over Attack On Borno IDP Camp
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Okorocha Tackles EFCC Over Wife, Daughter’s Seized Properties
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Put Akpabio, el-Rufai, Amaechi On Visa Ban List, HURIWA Tells US Govt
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Jails Nigerian Adideji Atitebi, Three Others For Swindling 100 People
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Of Slain Woman Seeks Justice, Blames Police For Killing
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram New Boko Haram Video: We're In Talks With Terrorists To Release Leah Sharibu, Aid Workers, Dapchi Girls, Presidency Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad