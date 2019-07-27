Bad Governance: Coalition For Revolution To Hold Nationwide Protests August 5

The Coalition for Revolution (CORE), a political movement of the Nigerian masses and youths, has declared to do a nationwide protest which will commence from August 5, 2019.

The group made the declaration in a statement.

CORE lamented the corruption prevalent in the political system and called for a complete overhaul of the system.

In a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, the group said, "It is quite clear that the Nigerian ruling elites and the current political regimes of both the APC and PDP at all levels of government can never resolve any of the crises plaguing the land as they are co-creation of the corrupt system that paves way for the problems in the first place. The situation has gone from bad to worse and still on the downward slide at an accelerating speed.

"There are currently more than a dozen armed conflicts going on around the country with deadly consequences and massive displacements of people. These confirm the reality that Nigerian is tending more towards a FAILED STATE where barbarism reigns supreme.

“Also, Nigeria is currently the country with the highest level of poverty globally. Daily reports of killings, kidnapping, attacks, corruption, etc are what currently dominates the media reports."

The group called on young people in the country to take over the streets in protest until their demands are met.

It added, "The Nigerian masses and youths, therefore, have no choice but to stand up and storm the streets in protest and with their demands. The change they said never comes easy and if we do not stand up in the struggle for freedom, the chains would remain on our necks.

"Commencing on Monday, August 5, 2019, the Coalition for Revolution, would be leading a nationally coordinated protest movement. We have the right to be in a rage and to protest. The Aug 5 date was arrived at after series of consultations and meetings."