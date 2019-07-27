Buhari: Harried In Nigeria, Honoured In Liberia With Highest National Honour

But millions of Nigerians including former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan have repeatedly lamented the sorry state of Nigeria with increasing level of poverty and insecurity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2019


President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers”, Liberia’s highest national honour.

The president was the special guest of Honour at the country’s 172nd independence anniversary.

“The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science and commerce.

“It is also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour,” the president’s media aide Garba Shehu stated.

Buhari was accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Others on the president’s entourage were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials, News Agency of Nigeria reports.
 

