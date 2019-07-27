Police Want Us To Pay Damages Before Releasing His Corpse--Family Of Slain UNIPORT Student

Obi Udochukwu, the brother of Obi Chinedu, who was shot and left to bleed to death at Ota Police Station in Ogun State has said that the Ogun State Police Command has held on to the corpse of his brother.

Udochukwu, in an interview with SaharaRpeorters, said the command refused to release the corpse of his brother to the family for burial.

He said: “They seized his corpse pending when we paid the damages. They said they would not release his corpse or any of his properties to us until we paid for damages. He is still in the mortuary over there.”

Abimbola Opeyemi, the spokesperson of the command, had claimed that Chinedu destroyed properties in a shop where he had gone to buy a phone before he was arrested and later damaged 17 vehicles at the police station when he went wild.

The command also denied shooting Chinedu and leaving him to bleed out. This appears contrary to what is seen in a viral video that showed Chinedu lying on the ground after being shot in the butt by the police.

The command's spokesperson said: "The attention of the Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video recording of an incident that happened in Sango Ota police station which is being circulated on social media concerning a suspect allegedly been shot and left to bleed to death.

“The truth of the matter was that the suspect, one Chinedu Obi 'm' was arrested on the 19th of July 2019 at about 10:30 am in connection with a case of assault/ malicious damage. The suspect was taken to Sango Ota divisional headquarters for investigation.

“While he was being interrogated, he suddenly went berserk, picked an axe recovered earlier as an exhibit and started chasing policemen in the station with it. He ran out of the interrogation room to the premises of the station where he used the axe to destroy 17 vehicles parked within the station premises.

“Done with the destruction of the vehicles, he started chasing the policemen with the aim of using the axe on anyone around. At this juncture, an officer on duty, who was armed as at then, was left with no other alternative than to shoot him in the leg in order to demobilise him. He was then taken to general hospital Ota for treatment but later died while receiving medical attention.”

SaharaReporters asked Opeyemi why the corpse had not been released to his family member. He has not responded. The message was sent to him via WhatsApp through which he had forwarded the statement of the command. He did not reply to the message. The message showed the double blue ticks which indicate that the message had been read on Whatsapp.