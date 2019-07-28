AAC Calls Nzenwa ‘Confused' For Claiming Party’s NEC Forcefully Used National Secretariat



The African Action Congress has replied its expelled member, Leonard Nzenwa, for claiming the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party forcefully used the party’s national secretariat for its meeting.

The party said Nzenwa had been sending messages to party members on various Whatsapp platforms alleging there was a break into the national secretariat of AAC by the party leadership for the national executive Committee meeting of the party which saw his expulsion from AAC.

AAC, in a statement signed by Nenye Kocha for AAC National Publicity Committee, Ina Okopi-Agu, said, the allegation by Nzenwa was hypocritical while adding that the pronouncement of the NEC, which is the highest decision-making body of the party, remained unchanged.

The party also urged the general public and its teeming members to “ignore the rant of a confused and 'dismissed errant member'. The party will meet him in court if properly joined and served in his pecuniary induced pursuits.”

The statement further reads, “No narrative would have been more self-serving and disingenuous than alleging that a party's duly constituted the highest decision making organ as the AAC NEC could be accused of breaking into its own bonafide offices.

“For the avoidance of any iota of doubt, the shenanigans perpetrated by Leonard Nzenwa, which saw him 'institute a curious legal action' against AAC National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore, neither had the party, AAC nor INEC as parties or respondents, meaning, whatever outcomes were alienated and expectedly unenforceable against same entities.

“Given that neither the letters nor provisions of AAC constitution regarding the summoning of the party's NEC meetings were even followed by him (Leonard Nzenwa) who used the same odd basis to defend the incomprehensible legal shenanigans that resulted in the "ruling" his press release so unabashedly referenced today, what then could be his motive?”

AAC warns Nzenwa against parading himself as the national chairman of the party, adding that no portion of AAC constitution supports a lone-candidate as acting party chairman and all-in-one exco of himself alone without following laid down sequences.

