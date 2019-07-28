AAC Calls Nzenwa ‘Confused' For Claiming Party’s NEC Forcefully Used National Secretariat

The party said Nzenwa had been sending messages to party members on various Whatsapp platforms alleging there was a break into the national secretariat of AAC by the party leadership for the national executive Committee meeting of the party which saw his expulsion from AAC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2019


The African Action Congress has replied its expelled member, Leonard Nzenwa, for claiming the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party forcefully used the party’s national secretariat for its meeting.

The party said Nzenwa had been sending messages to party members on various Whatsapp platforms alleging there was a break into the national secretariat of AAC by the party leadership for the national executive Committee meeting of the party which saw his expulsion from AAC.

AAC, in a statement signed by Nenye Kocha for AAC National Publicity Committee, Ina Okopi-Agu, said, the allegation by Nzenwa was hypocritical while adding that the pronouncement of the NEC, which is the highest decision-making body of the party, remained unchanged.

The party also urged the general public and its teeming members to “ignore the rant of a confused and 'dismissed errant member'. The party will meet him in court if properly joined and served in his pecuniary induced pursuits.”

The statement further reads, “No narrative would have been more self-serving and disingenuous than alleging that a party's duly constituted the highest decision making organ as the AAC NEC could be accused of breaking into its own bonafide offices.

“For the avoidance of any iota of doubt, the shenanigans perpetrated by Leonard Nzenwa, which saw him 'institute a curious legal action' against AAC National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore, neither had the party, AAC nor INEC as parties or respondents, meaning, whatever outcomes were alienated and expectedly unenforceable against same entities.

“Given that neither the letters nor provisions of AAC constitution regarding the summoning of the party's NEC meetings were even followed by him (Leonard Nzenwa) who used the same odd basis to defend the incomprehensible legal shenanigans that resulted in the "ruling" his press release so unabashedly referenced today, what then could be his motive?”

AAC warns Nzenwa against parading himself as the national chairman of the party, adding that no portion of AAC constitution supports a lone-candidate as acting party chairman and all-in-one exco of himself alone without following laid down sequences.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ganduje Tells Buhari: Ban Fulani Movement To Southern, Central Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Buhari Acted Immorally, Illegally In Proscribing Shiite Group --Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Overpaid, Pampered Lawmakers’: Nigerians Mock Senate President Lawan Over ‘Sacrifice’ Made By Lawmakers On Ministerial Screening
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore, AAC  Set To Lead Protests Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Screening: Drama As Melaye Asks Festus Keyamo To Recite National Anthem
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Governance: Coalition For Revolution To Hold Nationwide Protests August 5
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Met Police Arrests Nigerian, Oluwole Ilesanmi, 64, For Islamophobia
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Tells Buhari: Ban Fulani Movement To Southern, Central Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills 23 Mourners After Funeral
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam Buhari Acted Immorally, Illegally In Proscribing Shiite Group --Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Overpaid, Pampered Lawmakers’: Nigerians Mock Senate President Lawan Over ‘Sacrifice’ Made By Lawmakers On Ministerial Screening
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore, AAC  Set To Lead Protests Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion RUGA: Time To Rescue The North From Itself By Miriam Shehu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Screening: Drama As Melaye Asks Festus Keyamo To Recite National Anthem
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Governance: Coalition For Revolution To Hold Nationwide Protests August 5
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Four Dead In Prolonged Cult Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Islam Shiites Proscription Order To Be Gazetted Monday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Want Us To Pay Damages Before Releasing His Corpse--Family Of Slain UNIPORT Student
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad