Ganduje Tells Buhari: Ban Fulani Movement To Southern, Central Nigeria



The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says to stop the farmer-herder violent crisis in Nigeria, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration should ban herdsmen from taking their cattle to the southern region of the country for grazing.

He stated this at a wedding ceremony of the son of Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya -- Ibrahim Khalil -- in Sokoto State on Saturday.

“There is no better way to improve their lives if you don’t prevent their migration from the North to the Central and Southern parts of Nigeria. That movement should be banned, otherwise the Fulani would continue to suffer and the security problem in the country would continue,” the governor said.

Ganduje added: "We cannot ask a state to implement Ruga where the indigenes are not Fulani. It is for states that can cater to the Fulani and improve their herdsmanship.

“That is why we are developing grazing area or Ruga in Kano State so that the Fulani can be in one place, they can be educated and enjoy all the social services like other people of the state, including health, justice and security. So that the type of herdsmanship they are doing will be improved and they can produce more cows, more milk and prosper economically.”

