Ganduje Tells Buhari: Ban Fulani Movement To Southern, Central Nigeria

"We cannot ask a state to implement Ruga where the indigenes are not Fulani. It is for states that can cater to the Fulani and improve their herdsmanship."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2019
Revision state: Published
Most recent revision: Yes
Actions: Unpublish this revision


The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says to stop the farmer-herder violent crisis in Nigeria, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration should ban herdsmen from taking their cattle to the southern region of the country for grazing.

He stated this at a wedding ceremony of the son of Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya -- Ibrahim Khalil -- in Sokoto State on Saturday.

“There is no better way to improve their lives if you don’t prevent their migration from the North to the Central and Southern parts of Nigeria. That movement should be banned, otherwise the Fulani would continue to suffer and the security problem in the country would continue,” the governor said.

Ganduje added: "We cannot ask a state to implement Ruga where the indigenes are not Fulani. It is for states that can cater to the Fulani and improve their herdsmanship.

“That is why we are developing grazing area or Ruga in Kano State so that the Fulani can be in one place, they can be educated and enjoy all the social services like other people of the state, including health, justice and security. So that the type of herdsmanship they are doing will be improved and they can produce more cows, more milk and prosper economically.”
See Also Politics Ganduje To Buhari: Abolish Herdsmen Movement From North To South 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ministerial Screening: Drama As Melaye Asks Festus Keyamo To Recite National Anthem
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Keyamo: Why I Will Unbundle Nigeria's Supreme Court If Appointed Minister Of Justice
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Overpaid, Pampered Lawmakers’: Nigerians Mock Senate President Lawan Over ‘Sacrifice’ Made By Lawmakers On Ministerial Screening
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Governance: Coalition For Revolution To Hold Nationwide Protests August 5
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics We Don't Need To Deceive Ourselves, Osinbajo Tells Anambra APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Waging War Against Nigerians, To Drive People Away From Their Lands —Prof. Banji Akintoye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ministerial Screening: Drama As Melaye Asks Festus Keyamo To Recite National Anthem
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Keyamo: Why I Will Unbundle Nigeria's Supreme Court If Appointed Minister Of Justice
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Overpaid, Pampered Lawmakers’: Nigerians Mock Senate President Lawan Over ‘Sacrifice’ Made By Lawmakers On Ministerial Screening
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Governance: Coalition For Revolution To Hold Nationwide Protests August 5
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics We Don't Need To Deceive Ourselves, Osinbajo Tells Anambra APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Teacher For Defiling Pupil Inside Biology Lab
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Dead In Prolonged Cult Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Waging War Against Nigerians, To Drive People Away From Their Lands —Prof. Banji Akintoye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Shot My 24-year-old Brother, Watched Him Bleed To Death—Brother Of UNIPORT Student Killed In Viral Video
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Troops Parade Eight Kidnappers, Bandits, Recover Arms In Benue
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Islamic Movement In Nigeria Should Not Be Proscribed By Abayomi Ogunsanya
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Proscribe Shiite Group In Nigeria Now, Court Tells Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad