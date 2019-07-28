Kidnappers Yet To Free Siasia’s 76-Year-Old Mother, 13 Days After

According to a family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the kidnappers have already contacted the family through a foreign phone number, demanding a huge sum of money as ransom.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2019
Revision state: Published
Most recent revision: Yes
Actions: Unpublish this revision

Samson Siasia Y! Sports


Thirteen days after kidnapping 76-year-old Mrs. Beauty Siasia, mother of the ex-international star and former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, kidnappers are yet to set her free. 

Mrs. Siasia was kidnapped at her Odoni family compound in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State by gunmen on the night of Monday July 15, 2019.

According to a family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the kidnappers have already contacted the family through a foreign phone number, demanding a huge sum of money as ransom.

Apart from Mrs. Siasia, the kidnappers also abducted a 65-year-old woman, Mrs. Florence Douanana, and her 17-year-old daughter, Selekire Douanana, who are still in the kidnappers den.   See Also CRIME JUST IN: Kidnappers Demand N70m To Release Siasia's Mother 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Uche Anozia, who visited the scene immediately after the news broke, deployed marine components of the force to comb the creeks of the area in search of the abducted victims. 

He said the command was doing everything possible for the victims to regain their freedom. 

He said: “The police tactical team is working hard to rescue the victims. I am assuring the public and the relatives that no stone will be left unturned. We have deployed the Marine component to the waterways in the area; the command will continue to work hard to take control of marine landscape in the state. 

“You know Bayelsa is 80 percent water and that means, our operations are mainly focusing on waterways.” 

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that some persons had started moving their elderly ones out of the community.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Teacher For Defiling Pupil Inside Biology Lab
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Dead In Prolonged Cult Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Shot My 24-year-old Brother, Watched Him Bleed To Death—Brother Of UNIPORT Student Killed In Viral Video
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Troops Parade Eight Kidnappers, Bandits, Recover Arms In Benue
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Diezani’s Crony Jeddy Agba Enmeshed In Corruption Scandal Makes Buhari’s Ministerial List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Want Us To Pay Damages Before Releasing His Corpse--Family Of Slain UNIPORT Student
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ministerial Screening: Drama As Melaye Asks Festus Keyamo To Recite National Anthem
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Keyamo: Why I Will Unbundle Nigeria's Supreme Court If Appointed Minister Of Justice
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Overpaid, Pampered Lawmakers’: Nigerians Mock Senate President Lawan Over ‘Sacrifice’ Made By Lawmakers On Ministerial Screening
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Governance: Coalition For Revolution To Hold Nationwide Protests August 5
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics We Don't Need To Deceive Ourselves, Osinbajo Tells Anambra APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Teacher For Defiling Pupil Inside Biology Lab
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Dead In Prolonged Cult Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Waging War Against Nigerians, To Drive People Away From Their Lands —Prof. Banji Akintoye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Shot My 24-year-old Brother, Watched Him Bleed To Death—Brother Of UNIPORT Student Killed In Viral Video
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Troops Parade Eight Kidnappers, Bandits, Recover Arms In Benue
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Islamic Movement In Nigeria Should Not Be Proscribed By Abayomi Ogunsanya
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Proscribe Shiite Group In Nigeria Now, Court Tells Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad