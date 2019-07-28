Kidnappers Yet To Free Siasia’s 76-Year-Old Mother, 13 Days After

Samson Siasia



Thirteen days after kidnapping 76-year-old Mrs. Beauty Siasia, mother of the ex-international star and former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, kidnappers are yet to set her free.

Mrs. Siasia was kidnapped at her Odoni family compound in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State by gunmen on the night of Monday July 15, 2019.

According to a family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the kidnappers have already contacted the family through a foreign phone number, demanding a huge sum of money as ransom.

Apart from Mrs. Siasia, the kidnappers also abducted a 65-year-old woman, Mrs. Florence Douanana, and her 17-year-old daughter, Selekire Douanana, who are still in the kidnappers den. See Also CRIME JUST IN: Kidnappers Demand N70m To Release Siasia's Mother

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Uche Anozia, who visited the scene immediately after the news broke, deployed marine components of the force to comb the creeks of the area in search of the abducted victims.

He said the command was doing everything possible for the victims to regain their freedom.

He said: “The police tactical team is working hard to rescue the victims. I am assuring the public and the relatives that no stone will be left unturned. We have deployed the Marine component to the waterways in the area; the command will continue to work hard to take control of marine landscape in the state.

“You know Bayelsa is 80 percent water and that means, our operations are mainly focusing on waterways.”

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that some persons had started moving their elderly ones out of the community.

