Met Police Arrests Nigerian, Oluwole Ilesanmi, 64, For Islamophobia

*Awarded £2,500 for wrongful arrest

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2019
Revision state: Published
Most recent revision: Yes
Actions: Unpublish this revision

DailyMail


A Christian street preacher who had his Bible wrested from him as he was handcuffed and taken away by police has been awarded £2,500 for wrongful arrest.

Oluwole Ilesanmi, 64, has welcomed the payout by the Metropolitan Police as a victory for freedom of speech after he had been wrongly accused of Islamophobia.

The former dentist was preaching outside Southgate Tube station in North London in February when he was approached by two officers. 

A passer-by had earlier called police and accused Mr. Ilesanmi of hate speech. 

He admits to having described Islam as an ‘aberration’ but insists he was simply expressing his point of view as a Christian rather than denigrating Muslims.

One of the police officers claimed Mr. Ilesanmi was disturbing the peace, saying: ‘No one wants to hear that. They want you to go away.’

A video of the incident taken by a passer-by shows the policeman taking the Bible away, to Mr. Ilesanmi’s visible distress. 

One of the officers then says: ‘You should’ve thought about that before being racist.’

He was handcuffed before the officer gave a thumbs-up to the camera. Mr. Ilesanmi was then bundled into a police car and driven several miles away. There the grandfather was ‘de-arrested’ and let out of the car. 

However, he was not carrying any money and it was only thanks to the kindness of a stranger who gave him the necessary bus fare that he was able to get back.

Scotland Yard has now agreed to pay Mr. Ilesanmi £2,500 for wrongful arrest and his humiliating and distressing treatment.

Mr. Ilesanmi told UK's The Mail on Sunday: ‘I believe God loves everyone, including Muslims, but I have the right to say I that I don’t agree with Islam – we are living in a Christian country, after all.

‘I was upset when they took away my Bible. They just threw it in the police car. They would never have done that if it had been the Koran. Whatever happened to freedom of speech?’
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Shot My 24-year-old Brother, Watched Him Bleed To Death—Brother Of UNIPORT Student Killed In Viral Video
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Want Us To Pay Damages Before Releasing His Corpse--Family Of Slain UNIPORT Student
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Europe Lists 5 Candidates To Succeed Christine Lagarde At IMF
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Jails Nigerian Adideji Atitebi, Three Others For Swindling 100 People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How Former Gambian President, Yahaya Jammeh, Massacred Nigerian Migrants, Others –Ex-Presidential Guard
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ex-Delta PDP Chair Charged With Murder Of Teenager
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ministerial Screening: Drama As Melaye Asks Festus Keyamo To Recite National Anthem
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Keyamo: Why I Will Unbundle Nigeria's Supreme Court If Appointed Minister Of Justice
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Overpaid, Pampered Lawmakers’: Nigerians Mock Senate President Lawan Over ‘Sacrifice’ Made By Lawmakers On Ministerial Screening
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bad Governance: Coalition For Revolution To Hold Nationwide Protests August 5
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics We Don't Need To Deceive Ourselves, Osinbajo Tells Anambra APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Teacher For Defiling Pupil Inside Biology Lab
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Dead In Prolonged Cult Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Waging War Against Nigerians, To Drive People Away From Their Lands —Prof. Banji Akintoye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Shot My 24-year-old Brother, Watched Him Bleed To Death—Brother Of UNIPORT Student Killed In Viral Video
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Troops Parade Eight Kidnappers, Bandits, Recover Arms In Benue
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Islamic Movement In Nigeria Should Not Be Proscribed By Abayomi Ogunsanya
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Proscribe Shiite Group In Nigeria Now, Court Tells Buhari's Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad