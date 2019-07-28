Sowore, AAC  Set To Lead Protests Against Nigerian Government

The African Action Congress ( AAC ) has declared 5th August for the commencement of revolution protest tagged ' Days of Rage' across the country to demand a better Nigeria.

The presidential candidate of the party , Omoyele Sowore, disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja at the end of the National Executive Committee ( NEC ) meeting of the party.

He said the protest would be sustained until the country is put on the right path of honour where justice prevails. He stated that the action of the government compelled them to take the decision, noting that there was no level playing field in the last election .

His words," Election was an opportunity to carry out a revolution of ballot box but they stole the ballot box. They hijacked materials that were meant for free and fair election and as a result they did not organise any election that was credible enough for people to have faith in the ballot box."

He maintained that for the country to have a free and fair election in the future, there must be a showdown and people must define who should be their electoral officers.

He said, "The revolution has therefore become inevitable. We didn't choose to go for revolution, they chose it by ensuring that there was no level playing field in the last election.

" As you know, they did it in Sudan and it was started by some women. They were making fun of them but they did not stop until doctors joined them , the labour union joined them and what started with five people became 5,000 and 500,000 and became 5,000,000 and the regime fell.

" So don't let anybody deceive you that in asking for a better government or country, you are committing any illegality . The biggest illegality being committed in Nigeria as of today is the rigging of election in 2019. The moment you don't allow people to express their God-given rights to choose their leaders, you are committing an illegality and inviting resistance."

He added that the group had mobilised people in Lagos and many parts of the country to create communities of resistance.

Sowore said the party had succeeded in creating awareness for the people to speak up and be resistant to all forms of poor services from the government. He added that the consciousness being raised among Nigerian was not to promote or encourage violence but to create the culture of resistance in them.

He maintained that he was not only the one calling for revolution but 84% of Nigerian demanded it instead of war judging by the poll conducted by the party.

" I am not the only one asking for a revolution. 84% of Nigerians, according to a poll we conducted, want a revolution. They don't want war but these people want to drive us into war so that we can all be exterminated at once . We don't want war , we want a very clean , quick and succinct revolutionary process that will put an end to the shenanigans of government, oppression and corruption," he said

The presidential candidate stressed that many Nigerians were looking for a new Nigeria but he has come to the conclusion that the crop of politicians who are in government today cannot deliver the Nigeria of our dream.

He lamented the level of corruption among government officials, especially those who subject Nigerians to myriads of hardship and harrowing experiences . He wondered how ministerial nominees who have corruption case hanging on their necks be asked to take a bow and go during their screening by the senate.

"Don't ask me whether I am afraid or worried about the legal implications of what I am saying. I am carrying out a historical duty and only history can judge me, not a prosecutor or a federal judge. You can't kill somebody who is not afraid of death, " he said.

The protest, which would take place simultaneously within and outside the country, would be coordinated by the leaders in different zones.