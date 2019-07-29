Another Lagos Collapsed Building: Fire Service Unable To Reach Three-Storey Building Due To Bad Road

Illustration: Scene of a building collapse

The Lagos State Fire Service says it is unable to gain access to a three-storey building that collapsed Sunday night as residents claim people are still trapped in the building.

At least six people were reportedly rescued from the building that collapsed in the Osasa area of Bariga in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the building collapsed around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

According to a resident, who lives in the area, at least six people had been rescued.

He said, “I stay around the area. The building that collapsed is a residential building and the incident happened around 9.30pm. People are still there, but rescuers have been able to pull out about six people.

“Men of the Lagos State Fire Service are already on the ground. But they are unable to gain entry yet because the road to the area is really bad.”

A Lagos State Fire Service official said rescue operation had yet to commence as his coworkers and were not able to get to the building due to the bad road.

“We are here already but the road is bad and there is indiscriminate parking on the street. So, we have not been able to gain access to the building. The police are also around and we are thinking of what to do, but for now, rescue operation has not started,” he said.