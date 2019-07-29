Bad Governance: Nigerians Urge Support For August 5 #RevolutionNow Protests

Nigerians on social media are mobilising for the national 'Days of Rage’ protests being organised by the Coalition for Revolution (CORE), slated for August 5, 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

The event is currently trending on Twitter. Nigerians are using the hashtag #RevolutionNow to express their thoughts on it.

Calling on people to join in the mass resistance, rights activist and the convener of the #EndSARS movement, @Segalink, said, "Beginning from August, the people respond to the gross insensitivity and morbid irresponsibility of those we stampeded to power to serve but have made gods of themselves. #Revolution #RevolutionNow #OrangeRevolution #RiseAsOne #MindsetChange." 

Human rights activist and founder of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, tweeting @YeleSowore said, "I am using this opportunity to invite our favourite celebrities to declare their stand on the state of the Nigerian nation by joining Da movement! #Revolution #RevolutionNow #OrangeRevolution. @realseunkuti @iam_Davido @wizkidayo @falzthebahdguy @adekunleGOLD @2niteFlavour add urs." 

@OkpankuObserver said, "Nigerian political elites in fear as coalition organise for a total #RevolutionNow starting from Monday 5th, August 2019. #Biafra #Referendum." 

@jharmo wrote, "A government that cannot protect lives and property is no government. The regime of @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo must fall. Revolution is the only way out of this system of greed and corruption and August 5th is the date of liberation. #RevolutionNow." 

Citizens are calling for the total overhaul of the existing political system in the country.

@Dblack_009JA said, "They have divided us with religion, political views and tribalism so to make us not strong but guess what? We are coming for you, we are coming to your main door and there wouldn't be a hiding place for you #mondaymotivations #RevolutionNow #DaysofRage #orangerevolution." 

@SanyaoluJuwon tweets, "We must bring down this system of greed being sustained by @MBuhari and @ProfOsinbajo #RevolutionNow #orangerevolution #MondayMorning #MondayMotivation # August 5." 

@todunlami says, "This is a clarion call to fix a nation. Don't miss it, people. The world is on your side. The blood of our people at sea and on the soil of Nigeria and Africa is crying out loud. Arise O' compatriot. The time is now. Its #RevolutionNow don't miss it."

@LaiBrownlai says, "The people United and determined can never be defeated. Let unite against exploitation and oppression on August 5th #RevolutionNow."

SaharaReporters, New York

