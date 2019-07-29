Court Fixes August 5 To Rule On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Treatment

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat weren’t in court today, with their lead counsel, Femi Falana, citing health reasons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

A High Court in Kaduna has set August 5, 2019, to rule on the application for medical attention by Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat.

The suit between the Kaduna State Government and Ibrahim Elzakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly called Shi’ites is coming three days after a Federal High Court in Abuja granted the Federal Government the power to proscribe the group.

Commercial and business activities around the court were grounded as hundreds of Shiites troop to witness the court sitting.

Residents were subjected to trekking distances with security personnel placed on high alert.

Justice Darius Khobo after listening to the counsels fixed August 5 to make a ruling on the case.

