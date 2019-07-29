EXCLUSIVE: How DSS Shunned El-Zakzaky’s Medical Report Despite Evidence He Needs Urgent Treatment

The report signed by the Head of Family Medicine BDTH states that El-Zakzaky, who is 60 years old, is “hypertensive” and suffers from “Hemimiparesis with left facial neck paralysis 18 months ago, secondary to the Ischemic phenomena in the brain.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky after being attacked by the Nigerian military Sahara Reporters Media

A document obtained by SaharaReporters has revealed that a medical examination conducted on the detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria by the Department of State Services, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, on July 8, 2019, shows that he is need of urgent medical treatment.

The DSS ordered test was conducted at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Department of Family Medicine on July 12, 2019, a few days before his legal counsel, Femi Falana filed a bail application urging the court to grant the detained Zakzaky permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The court had ordered another investigation of health claims despite existing proofs that Zakzaky is sick from the DSS.

It adds that the Shiite leader was in April 2019 diagnosed by a team of foreign doctors of having, “Ischaemic heart disease, left ventricular hypertrophy, chronic hypertension, cervical spondylitis causing nerve compression, right eye severe visual impairment with progressive open glaucoma, macular atrophy and left eye anophthalmia in addition to mental toxicity.”

The medical report for the DSS’ medical inquiry was signed by Dr Ramatu Abubakar (M.B.B.S, FMCFP, MRH), a Consultant Family Physician for the hospital.

El-Zakzaky remains detained despite a court order mandating his release. The IMN, which he leads, has also been described as a terrorist organization by the Federal Government of Nigeria. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

