Nigerian Man Rapes 13-year-old Girl

A 28-year-old man, Moses Okechukwu, who allegedly raped a girl, 13, has appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrate's Court in Lagos.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge: rape, sexual assault and trying to escape arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

According to the prosecuting officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akpan Nkem, the defendant committed the offence on July 15, at No. 2, Chukwuma Close, Jakande, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

He added that Okechukwu unlawfully had sex with the girl without her consent.

“The defendant forcefully penetrated the girl’s private parts without her consent.

“He also assaulted Chukwuemeka Okereke while trying to escape arrest,” Nkem said.

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomoya granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until August 28 for further hearing.