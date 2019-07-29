Nigerian Man Rapes 13-year-old Girl

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomoya granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

A 28-year-old man, Moses Okechukwu, who allegedly raped a girl, 13, has appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrate's Court in Lagos.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge: rape, sexual assault and trying to escape arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

According to the prosecuting officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akpan Nkem, the defendant committed the offence on July 15, at No. 2, Chukwuma Close, Jakande, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

He added that Okechukwu unlawfully had sex with the girl without her consent.

“The defendant forcefully penetrated the girl’s private parts without her consent.

“He also assaulted Chukwuemeka Okereke while trying to escape arrest,” Nkem said. 

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomoya granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until August 28 for further hearing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kwara Lawmakers Allegedly Attack Tenant, Remove Tooth Over Unpaid Rent
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Diezani’s Crony Jeddy Agba Enmeshed In Corruption Scandal Makes Buhari’s Ministerial List
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Four Dead In Prolonged Cult Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Buhari Acted Immorally, Illegally In Proscribing Shiite Group --Falana
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME In Disregard To Law, Police Arrest Parents To Produce ‘Suspect’ Children In Adamawa By Padio Phineas
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Son, Workers Of Ibadan Lafia Hospital Boss Regain Freedom
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Met Police Arrests Nigerian, Oluwole Ilesanmi, 64, For Islamophobia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated As President Buhari Joins PDP By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore, AAC  Set To Lead Protests Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Kwara Lawmakers Allegedly Attack Tenant, Remove Tooth Over Unpaid Rent
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Shiites Proscription Order To Be Gazetted Monday
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Tells Buhari: Ban Fulani Movement To Southern, Central Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Diezani’s Crony Jeddy Agba Enmeshed In Corruption Scandal Makes Buhari’s Ministerial List
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Seven Semesters After, University Of Lagos Student Activist Remains Suspended, Access To Student Portal Blocked
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Dead In Prolonged Cult Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Buhari Acted Immorally, Illegally In Proscribing Shiite Group --Falana
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME In Disregard To Law, Police Arrest Parents To Produce ‘Suspect’ Children In Adamawa By Padio Phineas
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Son, Workers Of Ibadan Lafia Hospital Boss Regain Freedom
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad