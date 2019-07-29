Nigerian Security Guard Steals Catholic Church Money In Offering Box

A 20-year-old security guard, Michael Nwaogwu, who allegedly stole N2,385 from an offering box, appeared in a Yaba magistrate's court in Lagos.

Nwaogwu was charged by the police with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at midnight on July 17, at St. Dennis Catholic Church, Akoka Bariga, Lagos.

Oriabure added that the money was discovered by another security guard, one Musa Ayay in the church after he discovered that the offering box was tampered with.

He said Nwaogwu was confronted by Ayay and he immediately confessed to the stealing which the money was later recovered from the defendant’s underwear.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

If convicted under the section, a person is liable to three years' imprisonment.

Magistrate Oluwatoyin Ojuromi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ojuromi ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation. She adjourned the case until August 19 for mention.