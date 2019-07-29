Police Bury Officer Killed By Kidnappers In Kaduna



The Nigeria Police Force has buried Mohammed Hassan, an inspector killed during an ambush in Kaduna on Friday.

Hassan, a member of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, was killed by suspected kidnappers in Giwa Area of Kaduna State, on Saturday.



This was disclosed in a statement sent to SaharaReporters on Sunday evening.

Other officers who were with Hassan during the ambush survived the attack.

Three of the kidnappers were killed in the process.

The corpse of the late IRT Inspector was deposited at Barau DIkko General Hospital Kaduna.

The family of the deceased were contacted and he has been buried according to the Islamic rite, the statement added.

