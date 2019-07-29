Shiites Are Troublesome People --Garba Shehu, President Buhari's Spokesman

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

Following Nigerian government’s plan to proscribe the Islamic Movement in Nigeria which was granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja, the Presidency has now said that law enforcement agencies in the country now have the power to take  “any necessary action” against the Shi’ite group.

The Presidency stated this on Monday during a live programme on ChannelsTV.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, when asked by the television’s host referred to the Shi’ites as an “unlawful organisation”. 

Shehu said: “In Kaduna it (proscription) worked. These troublesome people were chased out of the state. They no longer have a foothold there. They moved over to Abuja and that is why we have them here. It (court order) will be enforced.

“You said IPOB is still there but it is no longer a lawful organisation. And what that means is that the law enforcement agencies in the country have the right to take whatever steps necessary in order to deal with their activities if it surfaces.”

When asked what would happen if another IMN protest was staged, Shehu said they would not be allowed to do so. 

“My advice is that they better not do that. It won’t be allowed. They are not allowed to protest anymore,” he said. 

He was further asked why the Nigerian government failed to obey court orders  for the release of El-Zakzaky and his wife, Shehu said El-Zalzaky was only granted bail on just one of the matters he was being held on.

