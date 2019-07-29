Soldiers Killed Five bandits, Arrested Four And Rescued Two Victims In Kaduna

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

The Nigerian Army said it killed five bandits and arrested four others in two separate operations in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

Deputy Director,  Army Public Relations of the division, Ezindu Idimah, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna yesterday.

Idimah said the troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III, had earlier in the month dislodged a bandits’ camp in Dagu village, Igabi area, following.

“During the operation, two bandits were neutralised and one was apprehended. Others evidently escaped with gunshot wounds.

”Troops also rescued two kidnapped victims, Mallam Yakubu Hamidu and Alhaji Isa Saidu from the bandits’ den around Makarfi Farm junction in Igabi LGA last Thursday.

”Two motorcycles belonging to the criminals were also destroyed during an exchange of fire,” he said.

He stated that the residents of Dagu village commended the army for destroying the bandits’ hideouts as the bandits have been terrorising villages in the area.

Idimah, a colonel in the Nigerian Army, disclosed that the second operation was conducted last Thursday by troops on Operation Thunder Strike, around Kubuso, Kuso and Kakumi general area in Chikun local government.

“Following the operation, three bandits were neutralised, three were arrested and two kidnapped victims were also freed.”

He listed items recovered from the bandits to include one AK47 rifle, a single-barrelled rifle, one Dane gun and 28 rounds of special ammunition.

Also recovered were two motorcycles, one camouflage uniform, two ATM cards, a Techno phone, one Airtel sim card and empty cases of 5 x 7.62mm special ammunition.

He appealed to the general public to report anybody seen with gunshot wounds to the nearest security post for investigation.

The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their efforts and charged them not to relent until the bandits were effectively annihilated. (NAN)

SaharaReporters, New York

