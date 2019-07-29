Stephany Ugboaja, 16, Emerges Best WAEC Candidate

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

A 16-year-old Nigerian girl, Ugboaja Chizobam Stephany, has emerged the youngest, best candidate ever recorded by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), TheCable reports.

Stephan graduated from the Jesuit Memorial College in Port Harcourt where she sat for the just concluded Senior Schools Certificate Examination (SSCE).

WAEC released the results of candidates who participated in its 2019 May/June West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on July 26, 2019.

A total of 1,596161 candidates registered for the examination from 18,639 recognized secondary schools in Nigeria and 1,020,519 of them obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English and Mathematics.

The courses she took were Further Mathematics, General Mathematics, English Language, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Civic Education, Economics and Data Processing. She emerged with distinctions in all nine subjects.
 

