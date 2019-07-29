YABATECH: Lecturers Withdraw From Part-Time Programmes

We have been trying to resolve it internally, but as at today, all academic staff in Yaba College of Technology have withdrawn their services from the part-time until those issues are addressed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, Yaba College of Technology, on Monday, withdrew its services from all the part-time programmes in the college, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Mr Nureni Yekini, Chairman of the union, made the ASUP’s decision known to newsmen at the end of the union’s congress in Lagos State.

Yekinni said that the decision followed the shortfall in the payment of wages and allowances to ASUP members.

He said that all services had been suspended until further notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the congress reached the decision following various complaints from members over a shortfall in payment of wages and allowances by the management of the college.

According to him, today, members declared that they will withdraw their services from the part-time programmes until further notice.

“We have been trying to resolve it internally, but as at today, all academic staff in Yaba College of Technology have withdrawn their services from the part-time until those issues are addressed.

“We have been on it for long. On July 5, we discovered this amputated wages and we wrote the management immediately, but till today, the management has not responded to our letter,’’ he said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Stephany Ugboaja, 16, Emerges Best WAEC Candidate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts University Of Lagos' Henry Carr Hostel
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Seven Semesters After, University Of Lagos Student Activist Remains Suspended, Access To Student Portal Blocked
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Directs Schools To Teach History From September
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Teacher For Defiling Pupil Inside Biology Lab
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Like ASUU, Like Niger Delta Militants By Biodun Shaiban
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ministerial Screening Is "Beautiful Nonsense", Says Melaye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics During Your First Tenure I Didn’t Get Employment Letter For My Constituents, Senator Tinubu Tells Fashola
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME A Chinese Billionaire And A Tale Of Land Grab In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Stephany Ugboaja, 16, Emerges Best WAEC Candidate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Unsatisfied With Buhari Handling Of Insecurity, South-west Governors Come Up With Own Security In August
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Travel No Going Back On Lagos-Ibadan Express Road Four-Month Closure, Says Buhari's Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Met Police Arrests Nigerian, Oluwole Ilesanmi, 64, For Islamophobia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Remands Masquerades In Prison For Attacking Police Station
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption N2bn SME fraud: EFCC Arrests Kwara Director, Six Bank MDs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections We Won’t Call Witnesses, Atiku’s Witnesses Supported Our Case, INEC Tells Judges
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Security Guard Steals Catholic Church Money In Offering Box
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Another 44 People After Murdering 23 During Burial Ceremony
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad