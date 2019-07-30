17 Nigerians Arrested In Malaysia For Attacking Police Officers

The local media reported that the four policemen swung into action after they received an intelligent report about a suspect in a cheating case which the raid was conducted at the location at about 10.50pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2019

The Malaysian Police have arrested 17 Nigerians and one Ugandan on Sunday night in connection with the attack on police personnel by a group of African men, while on duty at the Flora Damansara apartment in Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, last Thursday.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, said the arrested people had not been found guilty but their arrest would facilitate investigation into the incident.

During the arrest, it was gathered that about four policemen from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) were attacked while trying to arrest a Nigerian man suspected of being involved in fraudulent activities.

“They observed the unit for a few minutes before they saw some movement inside the house. They knocked on the door and called for the occupants for a few minutes but there was no answer before they charged in,” he said.

After the search, five Africans were found in the house which includes three women and two men.

“The policemen showed their ID and introduced themselves as cops before asking the Africans for their identification documents. However, they refused to oblige and acted aggressively towards the police. When the police tried to calm the situation, a group of African men showed up at the house and screamed at the police to leave,” he said.

Police said the group become ready to attack and started throwing bottles, sticks and shoes at the policemen.

“During the tense moment, three of the policemen were pulled out while another one was pushed inside the house. The five suspects in the house took the advantage to escape during the scuffle. When one of the policemen tried to apprehend one of the suspects, he was hit with a desk drawer, stepped on and punched in the face,” the police said.

During the attack, at about 12.01 AM, one of the police officers called for more police men as they were unable to overpower the clash between them and the people causing all the Africans in that area to flee.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed that so far 18 people have been detained to assist investigations into the incident which was described as a violent and irresponsible act and Selangor Criminal Investigation Department, chief Fadzil Amat on her part said police would apply for a remand order on the eight Nigerian men at the Petaling Jaya Court today.

SaharaReporters, New York

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

