Boko Haram Attacks Three Borno Communities Within 24 Hours

Within 24hours in an attempt to continue their rampage, Boko Haram terrorists attacked three Borno communities but were swiftly repelled by Nigerian troops.

According to MJTF spokesman, the terrorist group attacked Baga town in Kukawa local government area of the state but met their Waterloo as 10 insurgents were killed

The Nigerian Army claimed it lost a soldier.

Last weekend, the insurgents killed at least 65 villagers in Nganzai local government area, the attack was a reprisal, following the killing of 11 insurgents by local hunters about three weeks ago.

However, the terrorists also attacked Benisheik, headquarter of Kaga local government at exactly 6 pm on Monday evening but the Nigerian Air Force and the ground troops repelled them.

Local vigilance group sources told SaharaReproter that it was a fierce battle between the hovernment troops and Boko Haram terrorists, forcing the villagers to flee into bushes for safety.

Bama was also attacked at about 6:30 pm, SaharaReporters learnt, but the government soldiers were able to stop them from wreaking havoc.

Sources reported that "hundreds" of Boko Haram insurgents were seen, probably planning to attack east of Gajiram, Gudumbali, Damboa as well Jakana and Auno axis.