Borno Community Laments Govt Neglect As Red Cross Committee Provides Relief To Displaced Families

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2019

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has provided emergency relief items to 4,300 households in Monguno, Borno.

The families were victims of the insurgency who recently fled their homes after attacks by bandits and Boko Haram insurgency.

Sadiq Baba Ahmed, ICRC’s Economic Security Field Officer in Monguno, in a statement, said the families left their homes leaving everything behind them adding that there are currently more than a dozen of internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in Monguno town – all of which are overstretched.

He said, "We’ve supported a total number of 4,392 families with mats, blankets, clothes, solar lamps, cooking equipment and hygiene kits among others, to allow them to cover their basic needs.

“Since December 2018, we have witnessed a huge influx of IDPs, mostly from Kukawa Local Government. These people have been forced out of their homes due to the hostilities and are in a dire situation.”

Musa Haruna, a community leader in Fulatari Camp, lamented the neglect by the Nigerian government and the National Emergency Management Agency.

He said those displaced from their homes have been roaming on the streets with no place to reside.

“For months, our people have been subjected to a lot of suffering, most of them without a single mat to put their heads on,” Haruna said.

Haruna received relief materials for 1,500 households living Fulatari Camp, Borno.

The ICRC also said it is in the process of constructing 2000 family shelters in some of the camps and is supporting clinics in Monguno.
 

