Edo Assembly: Senate Orders Obaseki To Issue Fresh Proclamation

Obaseki stated that the Nigerian Constitution 1999, as amended, mandated state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and that he had dutifully performed the function.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2019

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday ordered the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.

It will be recalled that Obaseki had boasted on Monday that he would not issue a fresh proclamation letter for the inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.

According to the Nation Newspaper, Obaseki made this statement while reacting to a publication in one of the national dailies that President Buhari directed him to issue a fresh proclamation.

He said, “We wish to state categorically that the story is false as there is no presidential directive to the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation.

"President Muhammadu Buhari that we know is a law-abiding leader who will not issue directives that contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“The publication is one of the many efforts by agents and hirelings sponsored by entrenched interests in the state whose stranglehold on the state’s resources has been displaced by the people-centric governance model of the Obaseki-led administration.

“We urge the public and all concerned to disregard the publication.”

Meanwhile, the upper chamber on  Tuesday ordered the governor to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.
 

