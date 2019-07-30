Ethiopians Break World Record, Plant 200 Million Trees In One Day

“Some schools and government offices were closed for the occasion and the prime minister told fellow Ethiopians to “go out and make your mark,”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2019

Ethiopians dug in to help plant more than 200 million trees in the climate change-ravaged country on Monday, breaking the previous world record.

“Today Ethiopia is set in our attempt to break the world record together for a Green Legacy," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office tweeted earlier on Monday.

“More than 224 million saplings had already been planted, state affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported, beating the previous world record held by India.

“Some schools and government offices were closed for the occasion and the prime minister told fellow Ethiopians to “go out and make your mark,” the tweet added as the minister was reported planting his own tree in the southern city of Arba Minch.

The tweet continued: “Ahmed’s Green Legacy initiative, launched in May, aims to plant a total of 4 billion trees by the end of the year.

“Ethiopia’s rapidly growing population and lack of arable land pose a problem for the impoverished East African nation.

“In recent years environment has become a key issue in Ethiopia, the United Nations Development Programme says on their website. The main environmental problems in the country include: land degradation, soil erosion, deforestation, loss of biodiversity, desertification, recurrent drought, flood, water and air pollution."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Another Lagos Collapsed Building: Fire Service Unable To Reach Three-Storey Building Due To Bad Road
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts University Of Lagos' Henry Carr Hostel
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture C’River Declares Public Holiday To Plant Trees
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia Has Highest Number Of Displaced Persons At 2.3 Million, Nigeria Has 1.95Million -UN
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Agriculture Wife Of Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano Threatens Critics Of Vegetable Export Scam With Violence
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Agriculture Nigeria To Start Exporting Fertilizer 'Within Two Years'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Court Remands Masquerades In Prison For Attacking Police Station
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Screening Is "Beautiful Nonsense", Says Melaye
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption N2bn SME fraud: EFCC Arrests Kwara Director, Six Bank MDs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BUK Professor Vows To Continue #FreeZakzaky Protest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Stephany Ugboaja, 16, Emerges Best WAEC Candidate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 11 Safety Tips To Adopt Against Kidnapping On South-West Roads
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics During Your First Tenure I Didn’t Get Employment Letter For My Constituents, Senator Tinubu Tells Fashola
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME A Chinese Billionaire And A Tale Of Land Grab In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM MURIC Backs Proscription of Shiite, Slams Christian Leaders For Shedding “Crocodile Tears”
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Kill Three, Injure Journalist
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bullets In El-Zazaky, Wife's Bodies Since 2015 Responsible For Lead Poison, Says Falana
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel No Going Back On Lagos-Ibadan Express Road Four-Month Closure, Says Buhari's Government
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad